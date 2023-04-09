Drug peddler nabbed with 80-gm heroin in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

The city police have arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 80-gm heroin from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Manjot Singh, a resident of Mohan Nagar, Sultanwind Road, Amritsar.

A police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (B-Division) Shivdarshan Singh stated that while checking at nearby Lasuri Wali Street, they intercepted Manjot. During the search, the police recovered 80 grams of heroin. The arrested accused will be produced before the Court and after getting remand he will be thoroughly interrogated and all his links will be ascertained.

Investigation is under way. A case has been registered under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused at the B-Division police station.