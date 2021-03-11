Drug peddlers’ gang busted

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Goindwal Sahib police claimed to have busted a six-member gang of drug peddlers by arresting one of the gang members with 260-gm heroin. All six are residents of Goindwal Sahib. SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon on Wednesday said one of the gang members who was arrested has been identified as Sarwan Singh Samma from whom 260-gm heroin was recovered. The SSP said other peddlers have been identified as Gurwinder Singh Jhillu, Shamsher Singh Kundli, Varinder Singh, Shamsher Singh and Balwinder Singh, who are absconding. The police are conducting raids at the possible hideouts of the peddlers, the SSP said. A case under Sections 21-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Punjab AAP gets new spokesperson

Amritsar: Advocate Shashiveer Sharma, a member of the Amritsar Bar Association, was honoured by lawyers after his appointment as spokesperson for the state Aam Aadmi Party. Advocates Kuljeet Singh Malawali, Ravinder Singh Mahal and Gurpreet Singh Panesar said Shashiveer Sharma has been doing social works for a long time and his appointment as the spokesperson has made the legal fraternity proud.