Drug peddler’s house demolished in Amritsar’s Rangarh village

Cracking down on drug traffickers in the border district, the Amritsar police on Sunday demolished the residence of a drug peddler identified as Janak Singh at Rangarh village located near India-Pakistan border here.

Advertisement

Janak has three cases of drug peddling against him while his family members were also allegedly involved in the cross-border trafficking of narcotics, said Maninder Singh, SSP Amritsar rural police.

According to police, the house which was constructed allegedly with the ill-gotten money, has been built after encroaching government land.

Advertisement

The SSP said that Janak used to do labour work but later entered the illegal drug trade. He was first booked in an NDPS case in 2022.

“District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) had informed the police about illegal construction by Janak Singh after encroaching the government land in the village and sought police help for removing the same. We reached the village and demolished the house here,” the SSP said.

Advertisement

He added that till now, illegal properties of as many as six smugglers have been demolished since the launch of the state-wide crackdown under “Yudh Nashiyan Virudh”. He said more such operations would be carried out in the future after following the due legal procedure.