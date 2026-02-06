Drug peddlers nabbed were part of cross-border network: Police

Four alleged drug peddlers, arrested by the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police with 5 kg of heroin, were part of a cross-border network that had smuggled over a dozen drug consignments into India in the past, preliminary investigations have revealed.

Advertisement

As per the preliminary probe, the accused were in direct contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler operating under the pseudonym, "Chacha Chaudhry." Investigators estimate that the network may have brought in over 30 kg of heroin through multiple consignments using illegal cross-border channels and delivered in different parts of district and Punjab.

Advertisement

The four accused — identified as Sukhchain Singh alias Mani, Navdeep Singh, Sukhpal Singh and Akashdeep Singh, all residents of village Daoke in Amritsar district — were produced before a local court on Thursday. The court remanded them to five days of police custody for further interrogation. It may be mentioned here that the Daoke village located near the India-Pakistan border is surrounded by Pakistan on three sides.

Advertisement

A Counter Intelligence official, requesting anonymity, said that three of the accused already have cases registered against them under the NDPS Act, pointing to their prior involvement in narcotics trafficking. Police suspect the group was actively coordinating with the Pakistan-based handler, who allegedly used drones to drop heroin consignments across the international border.

With their arrest, their associates active in the border belt, including Bharopal and Bhaini border villages, have gone underground.

Advertisement

CI Amritsar had received credible information that Sukhchain Singh alias Mani was running a drug smuggling network with the help of his associates and had recently received a fresh consignment of heroin. The accused were allegedly planning to deliver the contraband near the Kala Ghanupur area in the city.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, police teams set up a naka on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road and intercepted the suspects. A thorough search led to the recovery of 5 kg heroin from their possession.

Police also seized two motorcycles allegedly used for transporting the contraband. Officials said several accomplices of the accused have gone underground following the arrests.