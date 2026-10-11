Drug problem a scourge, locals’ efforts too needed, say police

With a focus on tackling drug abuse at the grassroots level, the police and civil administration organised a special awareness campaign in Basarke Gillan village, known as a drug hotspot.

The campaign centred on direct interaction with villagers, particularly young people and elderly residents, to understand local concerns and strengthen community participation in the fight against drugs. The initiative aimed to sensitise residents to the harmful effects of substance abuse and encourage them to join the campaign and work collectively with the administration to make their village drug-free.

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Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, IG (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, SSP (Amritsar Rural) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, DSP Yadwinder Singh, Gharinda SHO Amandeep Singh and the Civil Surgeon were present at the campaign.

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Officials apprised residents of the legal consequences of involvement in drug-related activities, the serious health risks associated with substance abuse and the channels available to report suspicious activities. The concerns and grievances of elderly villagers were also heard, providing an opportunity for the administration to address issues raised by the local community.

A medical camp was organised in the village to provide healthcare services to residents. Young people were encouraged to take part in sports and other extracurricular activities to promote a healthy lifestyle and help keep them away from drugs.