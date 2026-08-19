Drug scourge drives families to send children abroad

Rampant addiction and its societal fallout have prompted families with even modest means to send their wards abroad, as drug availability and the presence of addicts in the village have made them fear for their children’s future.

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A native of the village, Manjit Singh, said families had little choice as rampant addiction, easy availability of drugs and the presence of addicts had prompted even those with modest means to send their wards overseas.

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Blaming Pakistan, shopkeeper Jaspal Singh said: “They have been working against us with a silent but more lethal weapon — drugs.” It is deadlier than the terrorism of the 1980s, he observed.

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The majority of the dead were teenagers. Being vulnerable, they are easy prey for drug dealers. Once drugs are smuggled in by drones from across the barbed fence, the major task is to transport them to the nearest city and onward to other destinations.

Teenagers are preferred as drug mules because they easily secure bail from the courts and are not kept in prison. They then pass the drugs on to their friends, who find it easy to consume them.

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In his early 30s, Amritpal Singh, who completed his B.Tech in 2016, is assisting his father in running a shop selling livestock feed and manure. His sister, who completed her MCA in 2014, migrated to Australia after marrying Prabhsukh Singh, an MSc Agriculture graduate.

Amritpal said he was lucky that his father had already opened the shop and that he managed to break away from the immediate society around him to keep away from drugs.

The 17-year-old Manpreet Singh was not so lucky and became entangled in addiction. He is the third sibling in his family. His eldest brother, Harpreet Singh, a labourer, is fine as he does not consume drugs, but another elder brother, Gurpreet Singh, in his early 20s, was not so lucky.

Their father, Harjinder Singh Babbu, said he managed to extricate Gurpreet from the clutches of drugs with the help of friends and well-wishers in the village.

Jatinder Singh Chhina, a farmer leader from the area, said it had become difficult to find farm labourers as young people had turned to drugs and other activities instead of focusing on productive work.

He said the government must conduct a study to establish the reasons for the problem and then formulate policies accordingly.

Among the earliest residents to migrate from the village was Sukhwinder Singh, who left for Italy in the early 1980s. He visits the village every year and donates generously to Gurdwara Baba Quli Ji. Twice, he has offered cars.

The migration trend intensified after 2005, and now the majority of families in the village have sent their wards abroad.