Home / Amritsar / Drug seizure case: NCB summons Tarn Taran councillor

Drug seizure case: NCB summons Tarn Taran councillor

As per info, he had joined investigations earlier and has again been summoned for probe
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:28 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly summoned a municipal councillor of Tarn Taran in connection with the arrest of three persons with around 100 gm of heroin.

His name cropped up during the forensic analysis of a mobile phone of the suspects. The NCB had summoned him to investigate the case. He was asked to join the probe. According to information, he had joined the investigations earlier and has again been summoned for probe.

An NCB official while preferring anonymity said on August 20, it had arrested three drug peddlers, identified as Parminder Singh, alias Pamma, Shaifi and Shaka, all residents of Timmowal village in Tarn Taran. Around 100 gm of contraband was seized from them.

Following preliminary investigations, they were sent to judicial custody. During investigations, they had confessed to having links with the smugglers having direct links with Pakistan-based smugglers.

During the forensic analysis, the NCB found the names of other smugglers, apart from several political figures, including a former MLA, in the case.

