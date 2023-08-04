Drug smuggler arrested after encounter

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 3

A notorious smuggler, Gurlal Singh, was arrested by the Amritsar (rural) police following an encounter from Manawala on Wednesday evening. He has been involved in illegal trade for nearly a decade.

He was produced in a local court on Thursday and later sent to three-day police remand. Gurlal was a kabaddi player and got involved in drug trafficking for easy money.

The investigations carried out so far revealed that in the last five years, he smuggled over 100 kg of contraband, said Gurpartap Singh Sahota, SP (Amritsar rural).

Gurlal, a resident of Dhanoye Khurd village, was arrested by a team of the Special Cell. Acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid near Sukhewal village T-point. The police signalled a Thar to stop but the occupants fired at the police. They rammed the vehicle into the naka and fled the spot. The police team also fired in retaliation. Around six rounds were fired during cross firing.

The police chased and cornered Gurlal near Manawala. During the search, 1 kg of heroin and .30 bore China-made pistol were seized. Investigations revealed that he used to retrieve contraband from smugglers based in Pakistan. The drug money was circulated through hawala.

He had four cases registered against him under the NDPS Act with the Amritsar city and rural police and the Tarn Taran police. A fresh case under Sections 307, 353 and 186 of the IPC, 25(2)-54-59 of the Arms Act and 21-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Chatiwind police station.