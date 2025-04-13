DT
Home / Amritsar / Drug smuggler injured in police encounter at Amritsar village

Drug smuggler injured in police encounter at Amritsar village

He was being taken for recovery of narcotics and pistol at Kassowal village in Ramdass area on Saturday evening
article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:26 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
A drug and weapon smuggler was injured following a brief exchange of fire when he was taken for recovery of narcotics and pistol at Kassowal village in Ramdass area on Saturday evening.

The injured was identified as Palwinder Singh, alias Pala, of Jatta village. He suffered bullet injury in the leg and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Sharing details, Amritsar rural SSP Maninder Singh said that the rural police arrested two persons with a .30-bore caliber pistol from Ghonewal village falling under Ramdas police station here.

Apart from Palwinder Singh, the police also arrested Baljinder Singh, alias Balraj of Machiwala village. Both were produced in a court and brought on police demand. He said during preliminary investigations Palwinder Singh disclosed about hiding a heroin consignment at Kassowal village area. The police team took him to the spot for recovery of drugs and weapons.

Gurvinder Singh Aulakh, DSP, Ajnala, said that after the recovery of 523 gm of heroin, the accused took out a pistol concealed at the spot and fired at the police party in order to escape from the police custody. However, the police team escaped and retaliated in self-defence, leading to the gunshot injury to Palwinder Singh in the leg. He was taken to a hospital at Ramdass.

