Drug smuggler nabbed with 100-gm heroin

The Khemkaran police, led by SHO (Station House Officer) Sub-Inspector Gurinder Singh, have arrested a member of a gang of drug smugglers with 100 grams of heroin and illegal weapons.

The police stated here on Tuesday that the arrested person has been identified as Lovepreet Singh, Lov of Kals village, with 100 gm of heroin, a Glock and Rs 78,850 as drug money.

The Station House Officer (SHO) said the other members of the gang have been named as Akashdeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Gurminder Singh, Sajan, Harveer Singh Veeru and Daler Singh.

Advertisement

The accused, Daler Singh, is locked in jail and was running a trade of drugs from behind bars. The other gang members have been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.