Drug smuggler’s house demolished in Patti

The district administration, with the assistance of the district police, on Friday demolished the house of a drug smuggler in Patti after it was found to have been constructed illegally.

The demolished house belonged to Mewa Singh, a resident of Ward No. 2, Patti, who was allegedly involved in drug smuggling and was illegally occupying government land. Acting on this violation, the district administration carried out the demolition drive.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Surendra Lamba said that two cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against Mewa Singh by the Patti police. He said the accused had been involved in drug smuggling activities for a long time.

The SSP added that the illegal construction raised by the accused on government land was demolished as part of the administration’s action against drug-related crimes.

SP (Investigation) Riputapan Singh and other senior police officials were also present during the demolition.