The district administration on Tuesday demolished the house of a drug smuggler, Ram Singh alias Laddoo resident of Abadi Nanakpura, Guru Ki Wadali, Amritsar. The demolition was carried out with the help of heavy machinery.

Ram Singh, who is currently absconding, has three cases registered against him under the NDPS Act at various police stations across the state. His property was razed as part of a strict zero-tolerance policy against drug traffickers. Officials said this marks the 11th such demolition of properties belonging to drug smugglers in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Alam Vijay Singh, who was present at the site, delivered a strong message to those involved in the drug trade. “Those poisoning the lives of our youth with drugs will be shown no mercy. The war against drugs will continue until we eliminate this menace completely,” he stated.

He said the police are taking tough action against drug dealers, many of whom have already been sent to jail. Besides, the police are also facilitating treatment for drug addicts as part of a broader approach to tackling the problem.

DCP Alam Vijay Singh highlighted that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is closely monitoring the anti-drug campaign and that large quantities of drugs are being seized daily. He urged citizens to come forward and share information about drug smugglers with the police, assuring them of complete confidentiality.

“We will keep the identity of informants strictly secret and take such action that future generations of drug peddlers will remember,” he warned.

Also present during the operation were ACP (West) Shivdarshan Singh and other senior officials.