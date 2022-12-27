Drug smugglers sent to 4-day police remand

Amritsar, December 26
Two cross border smugglers, Dalbir Singh and Jagdish Singh, both residents of Gharinda, were sent to four-day police remand after being arrested by the Amritsar rural police with 10-kg heroin and a US-made drone.
SSP Swapan Sharma said,“We are working on different points to ascertain their backward and forward linkages in order to bust the entire network.”
According to the police, they were involved in supplying drugs to Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh besides different parts of Punjab. The duo had been in the illegal trader of cross border drug trafficking for last three years though no case was registered against them in the past.
SSP said the two smugglers had established a well-oiled distribution network for trafficking drugs in Punjab and adjoining states besides Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. We have identified their associates in these states and raids were being carried out in around 12 locations. A case was registered under Sections 21 and 23 of the NDPS Act.
