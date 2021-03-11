'Drug trafficker' assaults police party, injures cop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

A ‘drug trafficker’ attacked a police party led by a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official leaving a cop injured here on Wednesday.

The police team had raided Gurpreet’s house in Daddiyan village, under Majitha police, regarding an NDPS case registered with the NCB in January. The Patna unit had asked them to collect some documents from him. But when the police reached, he started pelting them with stones and bricks

The police team had raided his house in Daddiyan village, falling under Majitha police, here regarding an NDPS case registered with the NCB in January this year.

The accused identified as Gurpreet Singh has been arrested and a case under Sections 353, 186 and 332 of the IPC was registered against him.

Amit Kumar, an intelligence officer with NCB, told the police that the NCB unit here got an information from his Patna unit that asked it to collect some documents from Gurpreet Singh. He said he along with the Majitha police including ASI Jagdeep Singh, a woman cop Daljit Kaur reached his house in Daddiyan village.

He said when the police reached his house, the accused, on seeing the police, tried to run and started pelting them with stones and bricks. A stone hit constable Ram Lakhan on his head leaving him injured. He said when the ASI tried to stop him, he scuffled with him and tore his uniform. He said the police team overpowered him and nabbed him.