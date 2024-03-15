Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

Amritsar, March 14
The Amritsar Rural Police on Wednesday seized 1-kg heroin and nabbed a drug trafficker, identified as Gursewak Singh, a resident of Kiralgarh area falling under the Lopoke police station here.
He was on Thursday produced in a local court, which sent him to two-day police remand for further probe.
SSP, Amritsar (Rural), Satinder Singh said a police patrol party of special staff intercepted a motorcycle-borne youth who was coming along the drain near Chhahurewali village yesterday. The police said he tried to flee the spot on seeing the police party but was caught. He said during his frisking, the police seized the contraband, which was tied to his waist.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had links with a Pakistani smuggler, identified as Rana. He got the drone-smuggled contraband this side of the border, picked the same and disposed it further. He said investigations were on to ascertain how long Gursewak was in the illegal drug trade and how many consignments he had received so far.
A case was registered against the accused at the Gharinda police station here.
