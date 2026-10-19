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Home / Amritsar / Drug trafficking, illegal arms smuggling network busted in Amritsar, 3 held

Drug trafficking, illegal arms smuggling network busted in Amritsar, 3 held

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based smugglers who allegedly supplied illegal weapons for distribution among criminal elements, says Punjab DGP

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:05 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar Police Commissionerate recovered 10 pistols and 1.022 kg of heroin from the accused, Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.
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Punjab Police have dismantled a drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling network with the arrest of three persons in Amritsar, Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate recovered 10 pistols and 1.022 kg of heroin from the accused, Yadav said in a post on X.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based smugglers who allegedly supplied illegal weapons for distribution among criminal elements, the DGP said.

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An FIR has been registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar.

Further investigation is under way to trace the network’s backward and forward linkages and identify other persons involved, he said.

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