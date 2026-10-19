Drug trafficking, illegal arms smuggling network busted in Amritsar, 3 held

Punjab Police have dismantled a drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling network with the arrest of three persons in Amritsar, Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate recovered 10 pistols and 1.022 kg of heroin from the accused, Yadav said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based smugglers who allegedly supplied illegal weapons for distribution among criminal elements, the DGP said.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar.

Further investigation is under way to trace the network’s backward and forward linkages and identify other persons involved, he said.