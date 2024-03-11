Drugs, illicit liquor seized, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 10

Teams from different police stations arrested three suspects involved in drug trade from the respective areas under their jurisdiction. One suspect was arrested with 75 grams of heroin and the other with 2 kg of poppy husk. The third suspect was arrested from his house with 720 litres of lahan and 22,500 ml of illicit liquor.

Sources in the Police Department said a team led by ASI Bikkar Singh arrested Jarman Singh Nikky and recovered 75 grams of heroin from his possession near Khadoor Sahib. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against Nikky.

The police said 2 kg of poppy husk was recovered from Karamjit Singh, a resident of Khara village, by the Sarhali police team led by ASI Dilbag Singh near Dadehar Sahib village. He was booked under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

Another suspect, identified as Jagdev Singh Jagga, a resident of Sankattra village in the border area, was arrested from his house by the Valtoha police team led by ASI Sunil Dutt. Around 720 litres of lahan and 22,500 ml of illicit liquor was recovered from his residence. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against the suspect.

In another incident, the Verowal police busted a vehicle-lifters gang. One member of the gang was arrested while his accomplice managed to escape on Saturday from Rayya road in Malha village. Two stolen motorcycles were recovered from the gang member.

ASI Baljinder Singh, who was leading the police party, said a naka had been laid on the Rayya road. The policemen manning the naka signalled two persons on motorcycles to stop for checking. One of them was driving a stolen bike. He was identified as Heera Singh Heero, a resident of Madhala village. His accomplice, later identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Mallha village, managed to escape leaving behind his motorcycle.

The duo was booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code in this connection.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran