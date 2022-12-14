Drugs seized in 223 cases destroyed by Amritsar police

Amritsar, December 13
The drug disposal committee of the city police disposed of drugs at Khanna paper mill here today.
Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said drugs were seized in 223 cases. He said the police destroyed 14 kg of heroin, 2.83kg of charas, 14.3 kg of poppy husk, and 10.91 kg of narcotic powder. As much as 17,470 intoxicant capsule and 18,340 and tablets were also disposed of. Among others present on the ocassion were ADCP (detective) HS Dhaliwal and ACP Gurinder Pal Singh Nagra.
