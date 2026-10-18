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Home / Amritsar / Drugs worth Rs 4.66 lakh seized from medicine store; seller in Amritsar police net

Drugs worth Rs 4.66 lakh seized from medicine store; seller in Amritsar police net

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:14 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Officials at the medicine store in Katra Sher Singh, Amritsar.
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Amid concerns over the open sale and misuse of pharmaceutical drugs following the killing of an anti-drug activist, Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, the Drug Control Wing of the Health Department cracked down on a trader in Katra Sher Singh here.

Among the drugs seized included nine different types of drug formulations, including 20,510 capsules of pregabalin 300 mg, apart from 2,220 tablets of pregabalin (75mg) and lorazepam.

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The seized stock has an estimated market value of

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Rs 4.66 lakh.

The team comprised Drug Control Officers Bableen Kaur (Amritsar-II) and Sukhdeep Singh (Amritsar-III), who inspected the premises of Maa Chintpurni Traders following classified information last evening.

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Bableen Kaur said the store owner, identified as Sajan Trehan, allegedly failed to produce the purchase records for the seized formulations when asked by officials.

She said the department subsequently seized the stock and that the officials had submitted a written request to the SHO of the Kotwali police station for

the registration of an FIR under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following which, a case was registered and Trehan arrested.

Fearing drug abuse, the district administration has prohibited the stocking up and sale of drug formulations above 75 mg.

The action comes amid reports of open availability and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs.

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead by a chemist allegedly involved in the illegal sale of medicinal drugs, leading to tension and nationwide condemnation.

The incident has once again brought focus back on the illegal sale of pharma drugs in the market.

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