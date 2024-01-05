Drunk constable’s car hits vehicles, probe ordered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

The police have suspended a constable for drunk driving after he hit several commuters on the Batala road twice yesterday evening. He was identified as Parnam Singh. A departmental inquiry was also initiated against him.

According to information, Parnam was deputed as security guard with a private person. He was driving a car when his vehicle hit a scooter driven by a woman on the Batala road. The injured were identified as Neetu Chohan and her daughter. The victims alleged that the car driver was in an inebriated state when his vehicle hit their scooter.

On the same evening, Parnam hit several two-wheelers near Banke Bihari Gali. The onlookers caught hold of the cop and thrashed him. The people said the cop was not even able to stand on his feet when he was taken out of the car.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said following incident, the constable was immediately taken into custody. During medical examination, the constable was found to be alcohol positive. The ACP said the constable was immediately placed under suspension and sent to the Police Lines, besides initiating a departmental probe against him.

Appropriate action would be taken against him, the ACP said. He said no cop would be allowed to defame the disciplined force.