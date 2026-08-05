Drunk’ cop lands PCR vehicle on rail tracks, video goes viral

A purported video of an Assistant Sub-Inspector driving a PCR vehicle onto the railway tracks near the Bhagtanwala level crossing on Tuesday night has been doing rounds on the social media.

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Identified as Balwinder Singh, the official appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, onlookers claimed.

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The incident has turned out to be an embarrassment for the department, it is learnt.

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The video, made by locals, shows a Punjab Police PCR vehicle being driven onto the railway tracks near the crossing with a policeman inside.

According to eyewitnesses, the police official lost control of the vehicle and ended up driving it onto the railway tracks. No attempt was made by him to get the vehicle off the tracks.

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When asked why he had driven the vehicle onto the tracks, the policeman was heard saying, “I’m not that drunk and have no idea as to how the vehicle got here.”

Following the incident, the Anngarh police reached the spot and removed the vehicle.

Locals said the incident could have had serious consequences.

They questioned how a police official entrusted with maintaining law and order could drive a government vehicle in such a condition.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishaljit Singh said strict departmental proceedings had been initiated in accordance with the rules.

Negligence or indiscipline on duty would not be tolerated and that action would follow after the inquiry established the facts, he added.