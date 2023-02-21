Drunk driving claims lives of couple in city

Amritsar, February 20
A man and his wife were killed by a rashly driven car being run by a drunk man on Amritsar Airport Road here on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Buta Singh (62) and Jagdeep Kaur (58) of the Kale Ghanupur area.
They were returning home on their bike when the incident took place. The police have arrested the accused driver, identified as Harinder Mohan Bhardwaj of Allahabad village in Hoshiarpur. He was booked on the charge of culpable homicide, besides under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Gurpreet Kaur, daughter of the victims, told the police that she along with her parents had come to attend an event at her aunt’s home in Haer village on Airport Road. She said as they reached near IVY Hospital, a rashly driven car hit their bike. She was following them on a scooter. She said the duo was critically injured in the accident and rushed to private hospital where doctors declared them dead.
The occupant of the car was later identified as Harinder Mohan Bhardwaj, who was booked under Sections 304, 337, 338, 279 and 427 of the IPC.
SHO Gulwinder Singh said the accused was drunk and was arrested from the spot.
