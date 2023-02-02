Drunk e-rickshaw driver creates ruckus

Amritsar, February 2
An e-rickshaw driver created ruckus on the streets of Amritsar after he rammed his rickshaw into multiple vehicles and injured commuters. He was reportedly in an inebriated state.
The cops at police post Lawrence Road stated the driver misbehaved with an elderly couple who boarded the e-rickshaw for Green Avenue. He forcefully alighted the couple at Lawrance Road Chowk and misbehaved with them. A cop from Lawrence Road Chowk also reached the spot, but the driver hurled abuses at the policeman too and managed to flee from the spot. While running from police, he hit a scooter at Mall Road and several commuters. Some commuters along with police tried to chase him, but he managed to escape. The accused abandoned his e-rickshaw near Mohni park area and ran toward the railway track. The video of incident also went viral on social media. The police have seized his e-rickshaw.
