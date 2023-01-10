DSGMC to join Quami Insaf Morcha in Mohali

Amritsar, January 9
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has announced that they would support the Quami Insaf Morcha started in Mohali two days ago.
Manjit Singh Bhoma, chairman of the DSGMC’s Dharma Prachar Committee, Punjab, conveying the decision of the DSGMC, said president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon declared their full support to the cause.
He said they wanted immediate release of the Bandi Sikhs, justice in the desecration case at Bargari and the Behbal Kalan shooting incident.
He said the Sikh prisoners in jails already had completed their sentences, but despite that, they were not being released.
He appealed to the Sikh community to reach in large numbers to join the morcha to make it successful.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...