DSGMC to join Quami Insaf Morcha in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 9

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has announced that they would support the Quami Insaf Morcha started in Mohali two days ago.

Manjit Singh Bhoma, chairman of the DSGMC’s Dharma Prachar Committee, Punjab, conveying the decision of the DSGMC, said president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon declared their full support to the cause.

He said they wanted immediate release of the Bandi Sikhs, justice in the desecration case at Bargari and the Behbal Kalan shooting incident.

He said the Sikh prisoners in jails already had completed their sentences, but despite that, they were not being released.

He appealed to the Sikh community to reach in large numbers to join the morcha to make it successful.

#DSGMC #Mohali #Sikhs