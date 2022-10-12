DTF: Clear promotions, reinstate allowances

Amritsar, October 11
Members of the Amritsar unit of the Democratic Teacher’s Front (DTF) submitted a memorandum of their demands to the officials of the Education Department and to the office of the Education Minister today.
They have been demanding clearing of promotions of HT, CHT and teachers/staff appointed through direct recruitment/promotions after 2018 that have been withheld in the name of departmental examinations and making necessary amendments in the Service Rules-2018, reinstatement of dearness allowance, border area allowance and other allowances.
