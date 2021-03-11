DTF members from dist join protest rally in Barnala

Amritsar, May 31
Raising the issue of delayed appointments of regularised teachers since 2018 and dismissal of false police cases against 59 teachers, the Democratic Teachers’ Front Punjab (DTF), an organisation of teachers in Punjab, held a state-level rally in Barnala.
Joining the protest rally, a delegation of teachers led by DTF Punjab state finance secretary-cum-district president Ashwani Awasthi, also raised issues pertaining to the teachers from the district. Informing about the rally, Awasthi said people of Punjab had high expectations from the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party government.
“Today, almost three months later, no decision has been taken by the Punjab Government in the interest of employees, farmers and labourers. This government is also functioning like the previous governments and the law-and-order situation has deteriorated drastically. Teachers, who were harassed after they participated in the 2018 protests for regularisation must be given justice,” he said. Strongly condemning the ill-treatment of teachers, he said by ignoring the issue of regularisation of struggling teachers and bullying and ill-treatment of teachers during the rally, the Punjab Government has opened a front against the teachers of Punjab.
