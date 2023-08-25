DTF raids begging hotspots in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 24

A raid was conducted by the District Task Force (DTF) to stop the growing number of child begging in district. Child Protection Officer Neha Chopra from the District Child Protection Unit said raids were conducted at the bus stand, Novelty Chowk, Company Bagh, Customs Chowk, Hall Bazaar and Crystal Chowk in the city.

Chopra made the general public aware about reporting child abuse and begging and refraining from giving any money to beggars.

She said, “Instead, one can give them food to eat or daily necessity items to discourage them from begging.” She said information about begging children could be given to helpline numbers 1098 and 112 so that their parents could be motivated to enrol their kids in school and rehabilitate them.

She said, “Under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, if anyone forces children to beg, they can be punished with an imprisonment of three months to five years and have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.”

The task force had Legal-cum-Provision Officer Taranjit Singh, outreach worker Balwinder Singh, Jasbir Singh Gill from the Education Department, Dr Harpreet Singh from the Civil Surgeon’s office, Raghav and Hardeep Singh from the Labour Department, Danish and Rohit from the child line and officials of the Police Department.