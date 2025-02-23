DT
PT
DTF raises doubt over timely disbursal of salary under e-sign

DTF raises doubt over timely disbursal of salary under e-sign


Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:19 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
The Finance Department of the Punjab Government issued a letter to the District Treasury Officers across Punjab on February 18, ordering them to issue salaries of employees under the digital signature of their Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) from the month of February, which has raised fears that many employees of the state will not receive their salaries for the month of February on time.

Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) state president Vikramdev Singh said as per the new instructions of the Finance Department, salaries will be issued under digital signature. “For digital signature, a DSC (Digital Signature Certificate)/dongle will have to be issued from Punjab Infotech for which the prescribed fee for different periods will have to be submitted to the DDO. The DDO will be able to obtain the DSC/dongle from Punjab Infotech by attaching an application with the required documents and paying the prescribed fee. The process of obtaining DSC/dongle is quite complicated and due to this there may be delay in disbursing salaries to employees across Punjab.”

The DTF members said in case of delay in getting salaries for the month, the Punjab Government will have to face the protest of the employees. “The salaries for the month of February must be issued under the already running e-signature and the government should issue DSC by paying the amount from itself through some government agency,” said Jermanjit Singh, a government teacher and DTF member from Amritsar.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

