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Home / Amritsar / DTF wants fair distribution of non-academic duties

DTF wants fair distribution of non-academic duties

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:54 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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A delegation of teachers submits a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh in Amritsar.
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A delegation of the DTF’s district unit, led by state finance secretary-cum-district president Ashwini Awasthi and district general secretary Gurbinder Singh Khaira, met Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh and submitted a memorandum regarding the burden of non-academic duties.

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The organisation’s leaders raised objections to the imposition of non-academic duties on a large number of teachers and demanded that such responsibilities be distributed proportionately across all departments. They pointed out that teachers are already engaged in pre-SIR voter mapping, drug and socio-economic surveys, election duties as booth-level officers (BLOs), and other assignments. Teacher unions allege that these responsibilities are adversely affecting classroom teaching.

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“Now, with the Census and additional survey duties, the condition of schools will become even worse, and students will have to bear the brunt. Classroom learning has already come to a halt in some schools. This will lead to a significant decline in enrolment, especially among students who shifted from private to government schools,” said Awasthi.

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The delegation also demanded the formation of a high-level committee to investigate earlier reductions in duties and alleged favouritism in their allocation. They further discussed the need to exempt certain teachers from such duties on grounds of chronic illness, physical disability and pregnancy.

Another issue raised was the mandatory requirement of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for government teachers. On April 26, as many as 3,838 teachers appeared for the test at five examination centres in Amritsar district. Teachers expressed concern that despite assurances of introducing a bill, the state government has not acted in accordance with Supreme Court directions on mandating TET.

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Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, while accepting the memorandum, assured the delegation that duties would be rationalised. He said that school heads would not be assigned as enumerators or kept in reserve duty, that “one in a couple” cases would be considered, and that merit-based exemptions would be granted to pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses.

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