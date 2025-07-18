DTF wants govt to release salary of 5,178 teachers

The Punjab Education Department is facing delay in releasing the full pay arrears for 5,178 teachers during their probation period. The teachers, recruited in the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, were initially given a reduced pay-scale during their probation. A speaking order was issued in February, directing that the full pay arrears be released, but the payments have not been made. The teacher unions are protesting the delay and demanding immediate clarification and release of their full dues.

Advertisement

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) unit, Amritsar, on Wednesday sent a protest letter to the Chief Minister through Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rohit Gupta and to the Education Minister and Education Secretary through the District Education Officer (Secondary) Kanwaljit Singh.

Teachers associated with 5,178 in the district said that in the Punjab and Haryana High Court earlier, the Education Department had also indicated that the decision should be generalised, but so far, the non-petitioner teachers in 5,178 have not been released their dues according to the full pay-scale. While the DTF had assured to resolve the issue soon in the meetings held with the Education Secretary (Schools) and the cabinet sub-committee in June 2025, no action has been taken yet.

Advertisement

Addressing the media after submitting the demand letter, DTF district unit head Ashwani Awasthi demanded that the necessary clarification letter be issued immediately to release the arrears due to all 5,178 teachers as per the full pay-scale during the probation period without any discrimination.

He warned that if the above demands are not resolved, then on August 5, they will reach the office of the Director, Education Department (Secondary), as a ‘mass deputation’ and on September 5, parallel state action will be taken on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.