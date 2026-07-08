Dug up for civic work, unrepaired road a safety hazard for commuters

The safety of commuters continues to be overlooked during the execution of development works in the city, with a deep ditch left unattended near the Rose Garden in the Ranjit Avenue area emerging as a major hazard for motorists and pedestrians alike.

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Although the sanctioned work in the area has been completed, the road has not been properly restored, leaving behind a dangerous depression that has become a cause of concern for daily commuters.

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Residents said the ditch has remained on the road for several days, forcing motorists to apply sudden brakes or swerve to avoid it. Two-wheeler riders are particularly vulnerable, as the uneven surface is difficult to notice, especially during peak traffic hours and at night.

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“The work may be over, but the road has been left in a dangerous condition. Every day we see bikers struggling to avoid the ditch,” said local resident Rajesh Kumar. He warned that it is only a matter of time before a serious accident occurs if the authorities fail to take prompt action.

Commuters using the stretch voiced similar concerns. “I was riding my scooter when I suddenly noticed the depression in the road. I had to apply the brakes abruptly to avoid losing my balance,” said Aman Sharma. He demanded that warning signs or barricades be installed until the road is fully repaired.

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Residents also pointed out that cars with low ground clearance frequently scrape against the uneven surface, causing damage and financial loss to owners. They said they have witnessed several near-miss incidents over the past few days, adding that the situation becomes even more dangerous during the evening when visibility is poor.

Questioning why roads are not properly restored immediately after development works, residents urged the Municipal Corporation and the agencies concerned to fill the ditch without delay, level the road surface and ensure adequate safety measures at all work sites.