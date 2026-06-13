icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Dukh Bhanjani Beri suffers partial damage in storm at Golden Temple

Dukh Bhanjani Beri suffers partial damage in storm at Golden Temple

Main trunk remains intact; Darbar Sahib management and sewadars launch clean-up operation after branches fall during high-speed winds

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:33 PM Jun 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dukh Bhanjani Beri inside the Golden Temple complex suffered partial damage after high-speed winds struck Amritsar on Thursday evening.
Advertisement

The centuries-old Dukh Bhanjani Beri inside the Golden Temple complex suffered partial damage during strong winds that lashed the city on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Confirming the development, Major Singh, Manager Shri Darbar Sahib, said that a few large upper branches of the historic tree broke due to the high-speed winds, but its main trunk remains completely intact.

Advertisement

“The Beri has suffered some damage, but there is no cause for major concern. The main trunk is fully safe and intact. By God’s grace, a much bigger loss was averted,” he said.

Advertisement

Major Singh clarified that no damage was reported to the other historic trees in the Golden Temple complex, including Ber Baba Budha Sahib and Lachi Ber in the parikrama. The tamarind tree located outside Akal Takht Sahib also remained unaffected by the storm.

On Friday morning, the Darbar Sahib management and sewadars launched a clean-up operation, removing broken branches and leaves from the parikrama and the holy sarovar. The premises were subsequently cleaned and restored for devotees.

Advertisement

Several devotees were seen collecting leaves and fruits that had fallen from the damaged branches of the Dukh Bhanjani Beri, reflecting the deep faith associated with the sacred tree.

The severe storm that struck the city late on Thursday evening also damaged canopies and temporary coverings installed within the Golden Temple complex.

Major Singh said that some damage to trees and temporary structures was natural during severe storms, but no major loss had occurred.

The historic Ber trees within the Golden Temple complex have been under scientific care since 2005 by experts from Punjab Agricultural University. Owing to continuous conservation efforts, these centuries-old trees, whose trunks had weakened with age, have been rejuvenated and have been bearing fruit again since 2018.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts