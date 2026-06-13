Dukh Bhanjani Beri suffers partial damage in storm at Golden Temple

The centuries-old Dukh Bhanjani Beri inside the Golden Temple complex suffered partial damage during strong winds that lashed the city on Thursday night.

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Confirming the development, Major Singh, Manager Shri Darbar Sahib, said that a few large upper branches of the historic tree broke due to the high-speed winds, but its main trunk remains completely intact.

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“The Beri has suffered some damage, but there is no cause for major concern. The main trunk is fully safe and intact. By God’s grace, a much bigger loss was averted,” he said.

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Major Singh clarified that no damage was reported to the other historic trees in the Golden Temple complex, including Ber Baba Budha Sahib and Lachi Ber in the parikrama. The tamarind tree located outside Akal Takht Sahib also remained unaffected by the storm.

On Friday morning, the Darbar Sahib management and sewadars launched a clean-up operation, removing broken branches and leaves from the parikrama and the holy sarovar. The premises were subsequently cleaned and restored for devotees.

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Several devotees were seen collecting leaves and fruits that had fallen from the damaged branches of the Dukh Bhanjani Beri, reflecting the deep faith associated with the sacred tree.

The severe storm that struck the city late on Thursday evening also damaged canopies and temporary coverings installed within the Golden Temple complex.

Major Singh said that some damage to trees and temporary structures was natural during severe storms, but no major loss had occurred.

The historic Ber trees within the Golden Temple complex have been under scientific care since 2005 by experts from Punjab Agricultural University. Owing to continuous conservation efforts, these centuries-old trees, whose trunks had weakened with age, have been rejuvenated and have been bearing fruit again since 2018.