Dump inspector transferred

Amritsar: The MC Joint Commissioner has transferred the Chief Sanitary Inspector deployed at the Bhagtanwala dump. Joint Commissioner, Hardeep Singh, was not satisfied with the functioning of Chief Sanitary Inspector JP Babar as several shortcomings were found during the surprise visit of Hardeep on Wednesday. Sahil Malhotra has been posted as the Chief Sanitary Inspector in his place. TNS
Four held with 161-gm heroin
Tarn Taran: Four persons were arrested from different places on Friday with 161-gram heroin. SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said Sahib Singh and Bhupinder Singh, of Sangatpura, were arrested with 100-gm heroin. The SSP said Gagandeep Kumar of Algon Kothi village was arrested with 25-gm heroin and Amritpal Singh of Bhail Dhae Wala with 36-gm heroin. Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered. OC
Cash, Gold worth Rs 3.5 Lakh stolen
Tarn Taran: Cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 3.5 lakh was stolen from the house of Raminder Kaur of Gandiwind-Dhattal on the intervening night of June 1 and 2. Raminder in her complaint to Chhola Sahib police said the family was sleeping in the house, when the thieves tresspassed her home. They broke the locks of her wooden almirah and fled with gold ornaments and Rs 25,000 and two precious wrist watches. ASI Dilbag Singh said a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC was registered and further probe was on.
