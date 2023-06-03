 Duped by fake travel agent, harassed man returns home : The Tribune India

Duped by fake travel agent, harassed man returns home

Duped by fake travel agent, harassed man returns home

Sukhhjinder Singh (left) with other victims of fake travel agents in Reshiana village. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 2

With dreams of a prosperous future in mind, Sukhjinder Singh alias Sukh (37), a resident of Reshiana village who owns just one and a half kanal of agricultural land, was so lured by fake travel agents that he not only lost his land but also went under a debt of Rs 50 lakh. He also suffered from mental tension and depression.

In September last, Sukhjinder was lured by his close relative Sandeep Singh, a resident of Bhail Dhae Wala that he would send him to the USA within a week. The deal was settled for Rs 45 lakh though the fake travel agent had demanded Rs 50 lakh. To assure his client, Sandeep assured him that he would take the money after his arrival in Mexico. Sandeep remained in touch with Sukhjinder regularly telling him to be ready with bag and baggage along with the US currency. Jobanjit Singh, a resident of his own village Bhail Dhae Wala, dropped him at Delhi airport in his Fortuner on September 29 with a ticket for Indonesia. Sukhjinder was given the cell phone number of someone to be contacted there.

On reaching Indonesia, they contacted the said person who introduced himself as Kulwinder Singh Bali. He was later identified by his real name Sanni Kumar Sanni, a resident of Indonesia who originally belonged to Hoshiarpur district in Punjab. Sanni instructed them to reach a hotel in Indonesia where they could stay for five days. Sanni reached the hotel the same night and took their fingerprints and passport etc. He assured them that they would be sent to Mexico soon.

They remained in touch with Sandeep Singh in India who was guiding them. The same day in the evening, Sanni along with unidentified persons came to their hotel and took them to some undisclosed destination which turned out to be the residence of a Pakistani who was introduced as an Immigration Officer. Sanni asked Sukhjinder and Jobanpreet Singh to bring their passports for tickets.

They were sitting in the room when seven to eight unidentified persons with pistols in their hands detained them at gunpoint and beat them up severely. They were given third degree torture, chained and given electric shocks. Their mobile phones were taken along with the 1,000 dollars they were carrying.

There were two more per sons detained already. Till October 23 (23 days), they used to be tortured daily physically and mentally and kept chained day and night.

The family of Sukhjinder Singh transferred Rs 45 lakh in the bank accounts of Sandeep Singh in India.

They were given Rs 1,000 and their passports were released. They arranged tickets for Mumbai and reached home.

Sukhjinder Singh said the network of fake travel agents was equally strong in the area. Somehow, they lodged a complaint with the SSP, Tarn Taran, on February 4 and a case was registered on June 1.

SSP Gurmeet singh Chauhan said the accused Sandeep Singh, his wife Kirandep Kaur, mother Pritam Kaur Prito, father Salwinder Singh, a resident of Bhail Dhae Wala and Sanni, originally a resident of Hoshiarpur had been booked under Section 420, 406, 370, 506 and 120-B of IPC and Section 13 of Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, 2012. The SSP said police teams had been dispatched to arrest the accused.

Sukhjinder Singh said he had become mentally disturbed too.

In Reshiana village, there were four more victims of fake travel agents identified as Jaswinder Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh and Navdeep Singh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

2
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

3
Nation

Odisha train accident: 70 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore district

4
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

5
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

6
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

7
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

8
Sports

Members of '83 WC winning team issue statement on wrestlers issue; BCCI chief Binny distances himself from it

9
Punjab

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

10
Nation

If WFI chief not arrested, farmers will take wrestlers to Jantar Mantar on June 9: Rakesh Tikait after 'khap mahapanchayat'

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Odisha train crash LIVE updated: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Odisha train crash LIVE update: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Railway minister Vaishnaw visits accident site; says main fo...

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Though no bomb was found, the police have taken four persons...

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular

‘Stripped, starved, thrashed’, 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...


Cities

View All

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Over 4K cops, paramilitary forces deployed in city

Guru Nanak Dev varsity to conduct CET, centralised counselling for BEd course

Eight properties of tax defaulters sealed by MC

Man dies in accident on flyover

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

PGI's finance panel gives nod to non-faculty posts

City Mayor, councillor for reducing project period

Class XI admissions subject to decision on writ plea: HC

Mayor kicks off 'Chipkar' campaign for cyclists

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Two mobile phones, intoxicant recovered from jail inmates

Punjabi varsity lads grab gold in hockey

Fatehgarh Sahib loot mastermind held, Rs 33L seized

Anganwadi centres lack basic facilities: Workers