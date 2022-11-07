Duped of Rs 8.6 crore, ex-IAF officer ends life

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

Perturbed over losing crores of rupees in an alleged fraud, a former Air Force employee ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house.

The deceased was identified as Raghubir Singh (70). He had retired from the Air Force as Junior Warrant Officer. The incident came to light when his wife Maninder Kaur returned from her parents’ house on Saturday.

Suicide note found The deceased has been identified as Raghubir Singh (70). He had retired from the IAF as Junior Warrant Officer. The incident came to light when his wife Maninder Kaur returned from her parents’ house on Saturday.

She alleged that some ‘Bade Sahib’ had duped her husband of Rs 8.60 crore after promising to double the amount. On the basis of her statement, the police have booked ‘Bade Sahib’ for abetment to suicide and launched further probe. The police also found a suicide note from a room of his residence.

She alleged that some ‘Bade Sahib’ had duped her husband of Rs 8.60 crore after promising to double the amount. On the basis of her statement, the police have booked ‘Bade Sahib’ for abetment to suicide and launched further probe. The police also found a suicide note from a room of his residence.

Gurvinder Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station said that they were seeking the call details of the victim to identify the suspect. He said a case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered against ‘Bade Sahib’.

Maninder Kaur, a resident of Sandhu Colony, stated to the police that her husband was in contact with the accused for the past seven years. She said her husband left a suicide note before taking the extreme step of ending his life. In the suicide note, he alleged that ‘Bade Sahib’ took Rs 8.60 crore from him with the promise to double the amount.

She said that her children live in Canada and that Raghubir Singh used to get calls from ‘Bade Sahib’ on a regular basis. He said a person also used to come to the house saying that he was sent by ‘Bade Sahib’.

She alleged that for the past several months, her husband was very upset. He had become silent and was not meeting anyone. She said her husband had invested all the amount and even sold a plot of land on the direction of ‘Bade Sahib’.

#indian air force