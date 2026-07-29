During 7 months, Amritsar police seized around 110 kg heroin, made over 2,000 arrests

Police have seized over 111.5 kg heroin, registered 1,137 cases under the anti-narcotics law and arrested more than 2,000 accused under various operations in Punjab’s Amritsar during the past seven months, officials said on Wednesday.

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Under the state government’s ongoing campaigns against drugs and organised crime, the Amritsar police, since January this year, has seized over 111.5 kg heroin, registered 1,137 NDPS cases, and arrested more than 2,000 accused under various operations, they said.

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Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said as part of the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign, the police intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking and abuse by registering 1,137 NDPS cases and arresting 1,898 accused.

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Since January, police have seized 111.559 kg heroin, 11.438 kg Ice (Methamphetamine), 9.2 kg of opium, 2.2 kg of charas, 238 grams of narcotic powder, one kg of poppy husk and 26,945 intoxicating capsules and tablets. Police also seized Rs 61.12 lakh in drug money and 38 vehicles used in drug trafficking, he said.

“Alongside strict enforcement, equal emphasis has been placed on rehabilitation,” the police said, adding that they have admitted 1,553 individuals to de-addiction centres, while 2,443 have been referred to Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) Centres.

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A total of 281 individuals have also been extended the benefit of Section 64-A of the NDPS Act, Bhullar said.

Under the anti-gangster campaign ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’, the police registered 63 Arms Act cases and arrested 153 accused.

The sustained crackdown led to the seizure of 209 pistols/mausers, two revolvers, eight rifles/guns, 221 magazines, 536 live cartridges, and Rs 3.80 lakh linked to hawala transactions. Besides arresting gangsters and their associates, police also took preventive action against individuals linked to criminal organisations, he said.

To strengthen investigations and crime detection, Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS) is being used for identity verification while the VAHAN database enables instant vehicle verification during nakas and search operations, they said.

A Digital Forensic Laboratory has also been established to examine mobile phones, electronic devices and digital evidence. CCTV surveillance and technology-driven intelligence have further enhanced operational efficiency and investigative capabilities.

The Amritsar police also dismantled a Dubai-based network that smuggled heroin into Punjab through drone deliveries across the International Border, seizing 30 kg heroin, arresting six accused and apprehending two juveniles.

Bhullar said, “Last year, we busted a Pakistan-and Canada-linked international drug cartel, leading to the seizure of 60.3 kg heroin near the International Border in Barmer, Rajasthan. It also led to the arrest of nine accused. This year, we zeroed in on a Dubai-based cartel.”

Amritsar being a border district demands extra supervision, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said, adding that the Punjab Police personnel are performing their duties using a massive human and artificial intelligence.

Recognising that public participation is central to effective policing, the police organised 162 Project Sampark meetings and 83 anti-drug awareness camps-cum-seminars to strengthen police-community engagement and spread awareness against drug abuse.

The police have adopted an intelligence-led policing model. A total of 86 patrol vehicles with 181 police personnel and 21 motorcycles with 25 personnel have been deployed in twin shifts for continuous patrolling and rapid response, Bhullar said.

To strengthen the city’s security grid, 19 night checkpoints, manned by 81 police personnel, have also been established at all major entry and exit points, he said.