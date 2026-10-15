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Home / Amritsar / Dust, bumpy ride trouble devotees on Bara Hanuman temple stretch in Amritsar

Dust, bumpy ride trouble devotees on Bara Hanuman temple stretch in Amritsar

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Devotees visiting the Bara Hanuman temple in the Durgiana temple complex are struggling to navigate a bumpy, unpaved road covered with pebbles, accessed from the Punjab Roadways workshop. The stretch becomes particularly busy during Navratri festivities, when families bring children dressed as langoors to pay obeisance at the shrine.

Arrangements are underway for the Langoor Mela, which coincides with the Navratri and Dasehra celebrations at the Dasehra ground behind the Durgiana temple. However, no steps have been taken to pave the kutcha road that passes along Lakkada da Taal, a timber yard, and leads to the shrine.

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Sapna, a devotee, said the entire stretch from the main road to the temple was unpaved, making the journey bumpy. Vehicles passing along the road raise clouds of dust, affecting the immediate area. This not only poses health risks but also temporarily reduces visibility.

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Another devotee, Madan Gopal, said the main approach to the temple was invariably congested with people and vehicles during the Navratri festivities. The rush continues throughout the day as families arrive with friends and relatives, bringing children dressed as langoors to offer prayers.

As a result, many devotees use the less-frequented rear approach to the shrine. With no commercial establishments along the stretch apart from a timber yard, Gopal urged the authorities to consider developing it as a separate access route for pedestrians and vehicles.

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When contacted, Municipal Corporation officials posted in the area said the road did not fall under the civic body’s jurisdiction and, therefore, they could not undertake any work on it.

Durgiana temple president Laxmi Kanta Chawla said the road could not be paved with concrete because it was on defence land. She added that some structures along the road also stood on defence land and were illegal.

Chawla said she had repeatedly urged devotees not to visit the temple barefoot to avoid inconvenience, but they had not accepted her suggestion.

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