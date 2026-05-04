Dust storm, rain disrupt power supply across rural, urban areas of Amritsar

A sudden dust storm on Sunday and again on Monday morning disrupted power supply across several urban and rural areas of Amritsar, leaving thousands of residents without electricity for hours and causing significant damage to infrastructure.

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According to information, the storm struck on Sunday morning, leading to widespread outages in both city and border belt areas. Powercom teams took around five to 10 hours to restore supply in many rural pockets, while electricity in most urban areas was resumed within four to five hours.

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The worst-hit regions fell under the border zone suburban circle, including Ajnala, Lopoke, Rajasansi, Attari, and Chheharta, where several poles were damaged due to strong winds. Multiple transformers also suffered damage, adding to delays in restoration work.

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In the city, falling tree branches during the storm snapped power lines in areas such as Mall Mandi, Sultanwind Road, Majitha Road, and Guru Ki Wadali, disrupting supply. Feeder-wise outages were also reported in Verka, Batala Road and Islamabad, where electricity remained suspended for five to six hours.

Powercom staff worked continuously to clear debris, repair poles and restore damaged lines. Officials said emergency response teams were deployed promptly, but the scale of damage caused by the storm led to unavoidable delays, particularly in rural stretches.

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Residents, meanwhile, complained of inconvenience due to prolonged outages, especially during the early morning hours, and called for stronger infrastructure to better withstand such weather events.