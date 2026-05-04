icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Dust storm, rain disrupt power supply across rural, urban areas of Amritsar

Dust storm, rain disrupt power supply across rural, urban areas of Amritsar

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:52 PM May 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Powercom teams took around five to 10 hours to restore supply in many rural pockets, while electricity in most urban areas was resumed within four to five hours. File photo
Advertisement

A sudden dust storm on Sunday and again on Monday morning disrupted power supply across several urban and rural areas of Amritsar, leaving thousands of residents without electricity for hours and causing significant damage to infrastructure.

Advertisement

According to information, the storm struck on Sunday morning, leading to widespread outages in both city and border belt areas. Powercom teams took around five to 10 hours to restore supply in many rural pockets, while electricity in most urban areas was resumed within four to five hours.

Advertisement

The worst-hit regions fell under the border zone suburban circle, including Ajnala, Lopoke, Rajasansi, Attari, and Chheharta, where several poles were damaged due to strong winds. Multiple transformers also suffered damage, adding to delays in restoration work.

Advertisement

In the city, falling tree branches during the storm snapped power lines in areas such as Mall Mandi, Sultanwind Road, Majitha Road, and Guru Ki Wadali, disrupting supply. Feeder-wise outages were also reported in Verka, Batala Road and Islamabad, where electricity remained suspended for five to six hours.

Powercom staff worked continuously to clear debris, repair poles and restore damaged lines. Officials said emergency response teams were deployed promptly, but the scale of damage caused by the storm led to unavoidable delays, particularly in rural stretches.

Advertisement

Residents, meanwhile, complained of inconvenience due to prolonged outages, especially during the early morning hours, and called for stronger infrastructure to better withstand such weather events.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts