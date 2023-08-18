E-challaning for violation of traffic rules yet to see the light of day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 17

Even though 900 CCTV cameras have been installed at key locations in the city under the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Smart City project, the e-challaning system for traffic rule offenders is yet to see the light of day.

Officials of the traffic police said the project has been delayed due to some technical reasons. They said CCTV cameras were yet to be installed at several places. In all, 1,125 cameras would be installed at 409 locations in the city under the project.

Earlier, the authorities had announced that the e-challaning system would be launched in mid-June but it was postponed to August 16. However, the project could not materialise as the work was still under progress.

Some CCTV cameras could not be installed due to opposition by residents of several areas in the city.

An audio recording had gone viral on social media yesterday, claiming that e-challaning had started. However, the traffic police authorities denied this.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said around 900 cameras had been installed under the project.

He said, “The project is taking time to complete. Once the CCTV cameras are installed, the administration would select chowks where e-challaning would be started as a pilot project. Additional equipment like sensors would be installed to catch violators of the traffic rules.”

Out of 1,125 CCTV cameras, 241 would provide live coverage while 50 body-detection cameras would be installed at various locations in the city. Besides, 10 LED screens to flash messages would also be installed. A public alert system would be installed at 50 chowks. Intelligent traffic management systems would be installed to manage the flow of vehicles. The red light violation detection system would curb traffic rule violations. Emergency call buttons would be installed to help residents connect with the ICCC. A face detection system to identify the movement of criminals would also be installed, said Bhandal.

