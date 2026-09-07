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Home / Amritsar / E-roll observer reviews SIR progress in Amritsar district

E-roll observer reviews SIR progress in Amritsar district

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:47 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Rajiv Prashar reviews the progress of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Amritsar.
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Rajiv Prashar, Secretary, State Human Rights Commission-cum-E-Roll Observer, on Sunday reviewed the progress of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the district and inspected polling booths.

A review meeting was held at the District Administrative Complex during which District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, Additional District Election Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Pallavi Mishra, Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh, Election Tehsildar Rajinder Singh and representatives of political parties were also present.

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The E-Roll Observer reviewed the SIR notice phase, service of notices, hearing proceedings and voter registration work. He directed Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to ensure that no eligible citizens were deprived of the opportunity to get their names included in the electoral rolls, while preventing the inclusion of ineligible persons.

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Prashar stressed that the entire exercise must be conducted with impartiality, transparency and strict adherence to the Election Commission of India’s instructions and prescribed timelines. He directed officials to ensure timely service of notices and provide adequate opportunity to concerned individuals during hearings.

He also instructed EROs to expedite applications related to inclusion, deletion and correction of voter details and ensure that eligible voters did not face difficulties during the revision process.

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Emphasising the role of political parties, Prashar urged their representatives to participate actively in all stages of SIR and raise suggestions and objections through the prescribed procedure. Officials were also asked to maintain effective coordination with political parties and share relevant information with them in a timely and transparent manner.

Later, Prashar visited polling booths in the district and inspected SIR-related arrangements and facilities for voters. He interacted with the public, sought feedback about difficulties being faced during the process and issued necessary directions to officials.

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