Early detection key to treatment, says doc on rising cancer cases

Breast cancer accounts for approximately 25 per cent of all female cancer cases at the State Cancer Institute, Government Medical College, here, making it the most common cancer among women treated at the institute after cervical cancer. The figures highlight the need for greater awareness, early detection and timely treatment.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed globally, experts have stressed that the disease is treatable, particularly when diagnosed at an early stage. They said recognising warning signs and seeking medical advice without delay could significantly improve treatment outcomes.

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Dr Manraj Singh Kang, associate professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology and nodal officer at the State Cancer Institute, said that although not all cases of breast cancer could be prevented, maintaining a healthy body weight, engaging in regular physical activity, following a balanced diet and avoiding alcohol could help reduce the risk.

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He said breastfeeding might also offer some protection. Women with a strong family history of breast cancer should seek medical advice to assess their individual risk and determine whether genetic counselling or enhanced surveillance is needed, he added.

Dispelling a common misconception, Dr Kang said breast cancer did not always run in families, as many women diagnosed with the disease had no known family history.

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On treatment options, he said advances in cancer care had expanded the range of treatments available to patients. The choice of treatment depended on the stage of the disease, tumour characteristics and biomarker results.

“Treatment may include surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted medicines or immunotherapy, depending on the patient’s condition. Breast-conserving surgery followed by radiotherapy is an effective option for many eligible patients,” he said.

Modern radiation techniques helped deliver treatment more precisely while limiting exposure to surrounding healthy tissues, he added. Targeted therapies and immunotherapy had also expanded treatment options for selected patients.

Listing the warning signs, Dr Kang said a new lump or thickening in the breast, changes in breast shape, skin dimpling, nipple retraction, unusual nipple discharge or a lump in the armpit should not be ignored.

He cautioned that breast cancer could be painless in its early stages and that waiting for pain to develop could delay diagnosis.

Mammography is an important screening tool, with recommendations depending on age, individual risk and applicable medical guidelines. Women experiencing symptoms should seek medical evaluation promptly rather than wait for a routine screening appointment.

Dr Rajiv Devgan, director-principal and professor and head of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Government Medical College, said the department was equipped with a modern Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator, which supported advanced radiation techniques such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT).

Dr Devgan stressed that early detection, accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment could improve outcomes and save lives. Greater public awareness and access to modern cancer care were crucial to improving survival rates and quality of life among women affected by breast cancer, he said.