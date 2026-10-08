Early detection, timely treatment key to preventing heart disease: Doctor

Coronary artery disease is one of the major health concerns in India. Cardiovascular diseases account for a significant share of deaths in the country. Indians also tend to suffer heart attacks at a younger age than people in Western countries, with some occurring before the age of 40.

What causes coronary artery disease

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The coronary arteries supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart. Over time, cholesterol, fatty deposits and other substances can accumulate in the artery walls and form plaques. This process, known as atherosclerosis, narrows the arteries and reduces blood flow.

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Initially, there may be no symptoms. As the narrowing progresses, the heart may not receive enough oxygen during physical activity, causing chest discomfort, breathlessness or reduced exercise capacity. A plaque can also rupture and cause a blood clot, suddenly blocking the artery and triggering a heart attack.

Who is at risk

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Diabetes, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, smoking, obesity, physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary habits increase the risk. A family history of premature heart disease also adds to the risk.

Many of these risk factors are increasingly seen at younger ages. Diabetes and high cholesterol can also remain undetected for years. Therefore, feeling healthy does not necessarily mean that the heart is healthy.

Symptoms not to ignore

Chest pain or pressure, especially during exertion, is an important warning sign. Other symptoms include breathlessness while walking or climbing stairs, unexplained fatigue, sweating, dizziness or a sudden reduction in exercise capacity.

Some patients may experience discomfort in the jaw, arms, back or upper abdomen rather than typical chest pain. Women, older adults and people with diabetes may have less typical symptoms.

Such symptoms are sometimes mistaken for acidity, stress or tiredness, which can delay medical attention.

Prevention, evaluation

Regular monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol is important, especially for people with risk factors or a family history of heart disease.

Smoking should be stopped completely. Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight and following a balanced diet are important for heart health. Alcohol should be avoided or minimised.

For people at higher risk, periodic cardiovascular evaluation can help identify problems early. Depending on an individual’s risk profile, doctors may recommend tests such as a stress test, CT calcium score or CT coronary angiography.

The aim should not be to wait for a severe blockage or heart attack. Early identification of risk, appropriate medication, lifestyle changes and timely intervention can slow disease progression and help protect the heart.

The heart may give warning signs before an emergency. Recognising them and seeking timely medical advice can make a crucial difference.