DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Early detection, timely treatment key to preventing heart disease: Doctor

Early detection, timely treatment key to preventing heart disease: Doctor

Dr Arun Chopra, Director, - Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, explains warning signs, importance of timely evaluation in coronary artery disease

article_Author
Dr Arun Chopra
Updated At : 02:06 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Arun Chopra, Director, - Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Amritsar.
Advertisement

Coronary artery disease is one of the major health concerns in India. Cardiovascular diseases account for a significant share of deaths in the country. Indians also tend to suffer heart attacks at a younger age than people in Western countries, with some occurring before the age of 40.

What causes coronary artery disease

Advertisement

The coronary arteries supply oxygen-rich blood to the heart. Over time, cholesterol, fatty deposits and other substances can accumulate in the artery walls and form plaques. This process, known as atherosclerosis, narrows the arteries and reduces blood flow.

Advertisement

Initially, there may be no symptoms. As the narrowing progresses, the heart may not receive enough oxygen during physical activity, causing chest discomfort, breathlessness or reduced exercise capacity. A plaque can also rupture and cause a blood clot, suddenly blocking the artery and triggering a heart attack.

Who is at risk

Advertisement

Diabetes, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, smoking, obesity, physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary habits increase the risk. A family history of premature heart disease also adds to the risk.

Many of these risk factors are increasingly seen at younger ages. Diabetes and high cholesterol can also remain undetected for years. Therefore, feeling healthy does not necessarily mean that the heart is healthy.

Symptoms not to ignore

Chest pain or pressure, especially during exertion, is an important warning sign. Other symptoms include breathlessness while walking or climbing stairs, unexplained fatigue, sweating, dizziness or a sudden reduction in exercise capacity.

Some patients may experience discomfort in the jaw, arms, back or upper abdomen rather than typical chest pain. Women, older adults and people with diabetes may have less typical symptoms.

Such symptoms are sometimes mistaken for acidity, stress or tiredness, which can delay medical attention.

Prevention, evaluation

Regular monitoring of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol is important, especially for people with risk factors or a family history of heart disease.

Smoking should be stopped completely. Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight and following a balanced diet are important for heart health. Alcohol should be avoided or minimised.

For people at higher risk, periodic cardiovascular evaluation can help identify problems early. Depending on an individual’s risk profile, doctors may recommend tests such as a stress test, CT calcium score or CT coronary angiography.

The aim should not be to wait for a severe blockage or heart attack. Early identification of risk, appropriate medication, lifestyle changes and timely intervention can slow disease progression and help protect the heart.

The heart may give warning signs before an emergency. Recognising them and seeking timely medical advice can make a crucial difference.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts