Early recognition, timely treatment key to managing brain tumours: Doc

The human brain is a highly complex organ that controls movement, sensation, speech, memory and coordination. Like other parts of the body, it can develop tumours, which may arise from the brain tissue itself, its protective coverings or the pituitary gland.

Common types include meningiomas, which develop in the membranes covering the brain and account for a significant proportion of brain tumours; glioblastomas, aggressive cancerous tumours that originate in brain tissue; and pituitary tumours, which affect the gland responsible for regulating several hormones.

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Causes and risk factors

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Research has linked certain factors to an increased risk of some types of brain tumours. Exposure to radiation, particularly therapeutic radiation, is associated with a higher risk of meningiomas. Unnecessary or repeated radiation-based investigations should therefore be avoided whenever possible.

Obesity and smoking have also been associated with a higher incidence of meningiomas. Hormonal factors may play a role, and the use of certain oral contraceptives has been studied in relation to meningioma risk. Individuals should discuss these factors with a qualified healthcare professional when making personal medical or reproductive decisions.

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Recognising symptoms

Symptoms can vary widely depending on the type, size and location of a tumour. Common warning signs include persistent or early-morning headaches, changes in vision, weakness or numbness on one side of the body, difficulty speaking and seizures that develop later in life.

These symptoms do not necessarily indicate a brain tumour, as they can occur in many other conditions. However, persistent, unusual or progressively worsening neurological symptoms warrant prompt medical evaluation.

Early diagnosis crucial

Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can improve outcomes. Management depends on the type, size and location of the tumour, as well as the patient’s overall health.

Many meningiomas can be treated successfully. Pituitary tumours and aggressive tumours such as glioblastomas require timely intervention and careful long-term monitoring. Treatment may include surgery, radiation therapy, medicines or a combination of these approaches.

Regular follow-up is particularly important for patients with a genetic predisposition or those who have previously undergone treatment for a brain tumour.

Improve lifestyle

Not all brain tumours can be prevented, but certain healthy practices may help reduce associated risks. Avoiding unnecessary radiation exposure, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding cigarette smoking can contribute to overall wellbeing.

Medical investigations involving radiation, such as CT scans and X-rays, should be undertaken only when clinically indicated and on the advice of a healthcare professional.

No clear link with cellphone use

Current research has not established a clear link between routine cellphone use and the development of brain tumours. This provides some reassurance to regular mobile-device users, although continued scientific research remains important.

Brain tumours comprise a complex group of conditions that require timely medical evaluation and appropriate management. Awareness of possible symptoms, timely investigation and regular follow-up play important roles in diagnosis and treatment.

Anyone experiencing persistent or unexplained neurological symptoms should consult a qualified healthcare professional promptly.