Earth Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Earth Day was celebrated at Sun Valley Public High School today. District Epidemiologist Dr Madan Mohan was the chief guest. School Director Chand Pushkarna applauding the efforts of the teachers and students and called upon the students and teachers to save Mother Earth from pollution and making it a beautiful place to live. The teachers and students pledged to save Mother Earth by saving water and conserving other sources of energy and not polluting the planet by following the rule of reuse and recycle and saying no to plastic.

Students celebrate World Book Day

To sensitize students about the significance of books and encourage them to explore the pleasures of reading, Shri Ram Ashram Public School celebrated World Book Day today. All the students, teaching, non-teaching staff as well as supporting staff participated in the reading activity. Students brought their favourite books, journals, articles from the newspaper. Thereafter the students sketched their favourite characters from the book they like and weaved their own stories. Through their speech on pleasures of reading and innovatively depicted role play, the enthusiastic brigade of class fifth familiarized the audience with e- books, audio books and printed books. The students formed the shape of book and spread the message to develop an inclination towards reading all kinds of books.

Revel Dale runner-up in kabbadi

Revel Dale Public School, Rangarh (Attari) bagged runner up Positions in Inter School Zonal Level Kabbadi competition conducted by CISCE (NEW DELHI). School team bagged runner up positions in u-14 and u-17 categories in the Interschool Zonal Level Kabbadi Competition. The u-19 team of the school secured third position in this tournament which was conducted at Sacred Heart School, Beas.