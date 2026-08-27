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Home / Amritsar / Easy access to antibiotics fuelling a resistance crisis, say Experts

Easy access to antibiotics fuelling a resistance crisis, say Experts

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:59 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Patients await their turn at a registration counter in Civil Hospital, Amritsar, on Wednesday. Vishal Kumar
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The easy availability of antibiotics and health advice on the internet is encouraging many people to self-medicate without consulting doctors, raising concerns among health experts over antibiotic misuse and the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.

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Doctors say patients often choose antibiotics based on previous prescriptions, advice from relatives or information found online, without knowing whether their illness actually requires an antibiotic. Symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, cold and stomach infections are frequently treated with antibiotics even when they may be caused by viruses, against which antibiotics are ineffective.

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Health experts say the problem has become more complicated with the growing use of search engines, social media platforms and online health forums. People can quickly find information about medicines, their doses and treatment schedules, but such information may not take into account their age, medical history, allergies, other medicines or the actual cause of the illness.

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“An antibiotic that worked for one person or during a previous illness may not be appropriate for another infection. Self-medication can also lead to incorrect dosage or stopping treatment at the wrong time,” said Dr Rajnish Kumar, medicine specialist and senior medical officer at Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs Memorial Civil Hospital.

Physicians added that repeated and unnecessary use of antibiotics allows bacteria to develop resistance, making infections increasingly difficult to treat. In such cases, medicines that were once effective may no longer work, forcing doctors to use stronger or more expensive alternatives.

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Pharmacists and healthcare professionals also point out that patients sometimes purchase antibiotics without a current prescription, particularly when they have taken the same medicine earlier. This practice can delay proper diagnosis and may mask symptoms of a more serious illness.

Doctors have advised people not to start, change or stop an antibiotic on the basis of internet searches or previous prescriptions. “Consulting a qualified healthcare professional before taking antibiotics and following the prescribed dose and duration is crucial,” said Dr Sandeep Aggarwal, associate professor at the government medical college here.

Experts said greater public awareness, responsible dispensing of antibiotics and stricter adherence to prescription requirements are needed to tackle the problem. They stressed that antibiotics should be used only when medically indicated, as preserving their effectiveness is essential for treating bacterial infections in the future.

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