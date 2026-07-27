‘Easy Connect’ service set to take off in Amritsar

After Varanasi, Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport is set to become the country’s second airport to be brought under the Government of India’s new hub-and-spoke international connectivity policy.

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From July 28, Air India will be launching its “Easy Connect” service in the city.

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Under the new arrangement, international flyers will be able to complete immigration formalities in Amritsar before boarding domestic flights to Delhi, enabling seamless onward connections to international destinations from the national capital.

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As part of the initiative, Air India will operate two daily flights from Amritsar to Delhi. Flight AI 1113 will depart from Amritsar at 9.10 am and arrive in Delhi at 10.40 am, replacing the existing AI 496 service, while retaining the same schedule. A second service, AI 1115, will leave Amritsar at 10 pm and reach Delhi at 11.20 pm, replacing AI 2574 with unchanged timings.

The airline said the move aligned with the Centre’s new international connectivity model aimed at improving access to global destinations from regional airports through a hub-and-spoke network.

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The initiative is expected to reduce transit hassles for international flyers from Punjab and neighbouring regions by integrating domestic and international travel under a single Air India network.

The service will be formally inaugurated at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on Tuesday morning by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.

The launch marks a significant boost to international air connectivity from Amritsar, which serves a large catchment area across Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, HP and parts of neighbouring states, besides a sizeable overseas Punjabi diaspora.