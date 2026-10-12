Eateries encroach on parking spaces, residents blame Amritsar MC

Open-air eateries at several locations in the city have encroached upon parking spaces, leaving visitors with little room to park their vehicles.

Food outlets at Novelty Chowk have occupied roadside spaces and part of the Nehru Shopping Complex parking area by placing tables and chairs there, inconveniencing shoppers and traders. Customers can be seen sitting on chairs and eating at places meant for parking vehicles.

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The encroachments have raised questions about the enforcement of civic regulations as Municipal Corporation officials are accused of failing to check the unauthorised use of public spaces.

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Shopkeepers and visitors said finding a parking spot had become a challenge, particularly during busy hours. People visiting the market often spend considerable time looking for space to park their cars, scooters and motorcycles, while a portion of the available area remains occupied by tables and chairs.

Traders said the situation was unfair to customers who visited the market for shopping and expected access to the designated parking facility. They also questioned how food outlets were able to use public parking areas for commercial activities without effective checks by the authorities. Ravinder Kumar, a city resident, expressed concern over the situation.

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When contacted, Municipal Corporation Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said action was taken against such violations from time to time. He added that strict directions would be issued and further action would be taken against the encroachments.

Parking crunch, defunct bollards spell trouble for Golden Temple visitors

A shortage of parking space and around 20 non-functional automatic bollards on Heritage Street are causing inconvenience to devotees visiting the Golden Temple. Office-bearers of the local NGO Amritsar Vikas Manch met officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to seek urgent intervention by the Golden Temple management and the district administration.

The delegation met SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and highlighted the difficulties faced by pilgrims, particularly on Gurpurbs and weekends, when more than two lakh devotees visit the Golden Temple.

NGO patron Kulwant Singh Ankhi said the limited capacity of the Saragarhi parking lot forced visitors to park their vehicles along roads and in markets within the walled city, often without adequate security. Haphazard parking also disrupted traffic in the area.

NGO president Surinderjit Singh urged the SGPC to coordinate with the district administration and the Amritsar Improvement Trust to use vacant spaces at Guru Nanak Bhawan, City Centre and Jahaz Garh as temporary parking facilities until a permanent solution was found.

The delegation also flagged the poor condition of Heritage Street, where around 20 automatic bollards were out of order, undermining efforts to keep the stretch vehicle-free and causing inconvenience to pilgrims and tourists.

Citing a 2016 judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the delegation said the bollards had been installed by the Punjab Government to regulate vehicular movement on the heritage stretch.