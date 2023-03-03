Eatery owner arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Ranjit Avenue police have recovered as many as 17 hookahs from a restaurant, Blind Tiger Hall, in the Ranjit Avenue area here yesterday evening. The police received a tip-off that the owner of the restaurant was involved in serving hookahs. Following this, a raid was conducted and 17 hookahs, along with hookah flavours, were recovered from the spot. The police arrested the owner identified as Nitesh in this connection. A case under the Cigarette and Tobacco Act was registered against him. tns

Two Snatchers in police net

Amritsar: The city police have nabbed two snatchers identified as Sajan Singh and Gurjit Singh . The police seized a bike and a mobile phone from their possession. According to police, Gurjit had two snatching cases registered against him in Tarn Taran. They were produced in a court and remanded in police custody.