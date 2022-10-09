Eatery owners booked for selling liquor sans licence

Amritsar, October 8
The Ranjit Avenue police have booked the owners of the Bonelicious restaurant, Rimple and Amu, for allegedly selling liquor without a licence, and employing minors to serve food to the customers.
Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), said the police had received a tip-off that the accused had been selling liquor without a licence. The restaurant owners were allegedly also serving liquor in the open. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Excise Act, Section 78 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 3 of the Child Labour Act.
Khosa revealed that a trap was laid. “Following the tip-off, a police team, led by ASI Gurdayal Singh, visited the restaurant in plain clothes,” he said, adding that, posing as regular customers, they ordered liquor. They also noted that a minor boy employed there had to attend to them.
