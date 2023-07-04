Eating joint owner shot at, hospitalised

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

Three unknown bike-borne persons shot at a youth, identified as Rishi, at Nutri Kulcha point located on Batala Road here on Monday. The victim suffered two gunshot injuries — one in the leg and the other in the back. He was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

The police recorded the statements of eyewitnesses and a case was being registered in this regard.

Rishi, a resident of Gali No.3 of Vijay Nagar area, said he ran an eating joint Nutri Kulcha point on Batala Road. He said he was sitting in his shop when three masked youths came on a bike without any number plate.

He said they made two rounds of the shop. When they made the third round, they asked the location of Milan Palace. He said before he could understand, they started indiscriminate firing at him.

One bullet hit his leg and another his back. He said around six months ago, several persons had attacked his car, but the police failed to take any action at that time.

Ramandeep Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, said the matter was under investigation and CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned to find clues about the perpetrators. He said the motive behind the attack would be ascertained only after the shooters were identified and held.